Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation
Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested in Cincinnati's downtown entertainment district. Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail early Tuesday.
