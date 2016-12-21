Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cin...

Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation

1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested in Cincinnati's downtown entertainment district. Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail early Tuesday.

