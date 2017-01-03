Authorities identify armed man fatally shot by Ohio officer
Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by a police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home in suburban Cincinnati. Springfield Township police say McLaughlin displayed a gun before police responding to the scene fired at him.
