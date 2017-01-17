Africa Fire Mission Seeks Trainers for Fire Academies in Africa

Fishers Fire Captain Todd Rielage and Cincinnati Fire Captain Matt Flagler instruct members of Nairobi Fire Brigade in the use of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus . NFB Staff Back Row: Chief Bob Rielage Chief Dave Moore, Captain Matt Flagler and Captain Todd Rielage are pictured with the Headquarters Staff of the Nairobi Fire Brigade .

