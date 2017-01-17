Africa Fire Mission Seeks Trainers for Fire Academies in Africa
Fishers Fire Captain Todd Rielage and Cincinnati Fire Captain Matt Flagler instruct members of Nairobi Fire Brigade in the use of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus . NFB Staff Back Row: Chief Bob Rielage Chief Dave Moore, Captain Matt Flagler and Captain Todd Rielage are pictured with the Headquarters Staff of the Nairobi Fire Brigade .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|3 hr
|I used to be someone
|579
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Kroger closing in Walnut Hills
|5 hr
|LeDonte Washington
|1
|What to do ???
|12 hr
|POPS
|3
|Where to dance?
|13 hr
|Charice
|2
|Countries Biggest Racist Gone
|15 hr
|I used to be someone
|6
|Liberals scum of the earth
|Thu
|American Proud
|35
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC