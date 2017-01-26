Ad linked to Burr and Burton Academy ...

Ad linked to Burr and Burton Academy alum

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Burr and Burton Academy alum, Johanna Albertsson '11, is a client service coordinator at Los Angeles-based Citizen Relations - the company that handles public relations for the Mr. Clean brand. The new advertisement aired for the first time on the NBC TODAY Show on Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sabotage and Treason 4 hr I used to be someone 17
News NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review 5 hr pgh 2
1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09) 6 hr Susie Witherspoon 28
Women Demand Respect 14 hr Thomas cousin 47
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
Withrow High School 21 hr Blockwatch Boy 4
liberty nurseing home of colerain Sat Baby Boomer 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC