A - Sleepless' Foxx
Baran bo Odar fashions a familiar action vehicle for an Academy Award-winning star looking to stroll through a paycheck role. I wish more audiences had been exposed to 2011's Sleepless Night , FrA©dA©ric Jardin's gritty French B-movie about a corrupt cop named Vincent attempting to rescue his son from the clutches of insidious and pervasive criminal elements, some even more institutionally entrenched than Vincent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|3 hr
|Cookie9904
|524
|Liberals scum of the earth
|4 hr
|TexasStar
|17
|Obama Farewell
|5 hr
|I used to be someone
|7
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|Inneed
|171
|Barry Hussein Braggin
|10 hr
|jimmy j
|2
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|12 hr
|Carla
|31
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Wed
|POPS
|42
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC