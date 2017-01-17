A History of Trap Shooting in Pelham, Including Amateur National Championships
Countless news stories describe or reference elaborate "pigeon shoots" in the Town of Pelham during the 19th century, particularly on holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Shotgunners competed to kill live pigeons released into the air and, later, glass and clay targets, for cash prizes, silver trophies, and more.
