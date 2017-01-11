6 people injured in explosion at coal...

6 people injured in explosion at coal-fired power station

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

An explosion at an Ohio coal-fired power station has injured six people. Operator Dayton Power & Light and Adams County Sheriff Kimmie Rogers say none of the injuries at the J.M. Stuart Generating Station power plant near Aberdeen is considered life-threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberals scum of the earth 3 hr POPS 16
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 3 hr POPS 42
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 3 hr POPS 503
Obama Farewell 4 hr American Man 3
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz 8 hr EricCartmanAuthor... 12
Custom Lifestyle Designs 12 hr Greg Pollitt 1
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Tue Need H 168
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 277,824,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC