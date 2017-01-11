6 people injured in explosion at coal-fired power station
An explosion at an Ohio coal-fired power station has injured six people. Operator Dayton Power & Light and Adams County Sheriff Kimmie Rogers say none of the injuries at the J.M. Stuart Generating Station power plant near Aberdeen is considered life-threatening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals scum of the earth
|3 hr
|POPS
|16
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|POPS
|42
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|3 hr
|POPS
|503
|Obama Farewell
|4 hr
|American Man
|3
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|8 hr
|EricCartmanAuthor...
|12
|Custom Lifestyle Designs
|12 hr
|Greg Pollitt
|1
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Tue
|Need H
|168
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC