$2,500 offered for info on Cincinnati girl's shooting death

$2,500 offered for info on Cincinnati girl's shooting death

WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Cincinnati officials hoping to help solve the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl say a $2,500 reward is being offered for information about whoever is responsible for her death. Police say Alexandrea Thompson and her father were shot at a home last Wednesday evening.

