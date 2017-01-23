$2,500 offered for info on Cincinnati girl's shooting death
Cincinnati officials hoping to help solve the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl say a $2,500 reward is being offered for information about whoever is responsible for her death. Police say Alexandrea Thompson and her father were shot at a home last Wednesday evening.
