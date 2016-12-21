Your Very Merry Long Weekend To Do List
With the holidays pending and winter weather keeping families with little ones stuck inside, the Contemporary Arts Center invites parents with children ages 3 to 6 and their caregivers to join in on some winter-themed art-making activities during Thursday Art Play. Ice painting, igloo-fort building and indoor snowball fights are just what families need to blow off some steam together .
