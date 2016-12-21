Your NYE Weekend To Do List
Can't wait to get 2016 over with? Drink the year away a day early at the Christian Moerlein Malt House. Celebrate New Year's Eve Eve with an authentic German buffet of bretzel, schnitzel, jA gersoAYe, rotkohl, wurst, sauerkraut and spA tzle, accompanied by plenty of beer and live music by Prost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|Bad police chief
|5 hr
|I used to be someone
|7
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|5 hr
|I used to be someone
|429
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|15 hr
|Carla
|26
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|19 hr
|I used to be someone
|37
|Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Cody smith
|14
|Looking for a Madeline.... Melissa Trout (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Lookingforanswers
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC