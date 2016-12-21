Your NYE Weekend To Do List

Can't wait to get 2016 over with? Drink the year away a day early at the Christian Moerlein Malt House. Celebrate New Year's Eve Eve with an authentic German buffet of bretzel, schnitzel, jA gersoAYe, rotkohl, wurst, sauerkraut and spA tzle, accompanied by plenty of beer and live music by Prost.

