Why So Much Fuss About A White Christmas?
Have you ever wondered why or how a White Christmas became such an important holiday tradition in America? In Cincinnati, I am sad to report that show has fallen on only 45 Christmas Days of 192 for which I have data. That is only a 23.4 percent chance of our dreams of a White Christmas being fulfilled each year.
