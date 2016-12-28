What's next? What we're looking forward to in 2017 More beer brewed here, Music Hall opens, a new roller coaster and a famous deli. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2iFDdqU MadTree co-founders Brady Duncan, Kenny McNutt and Jeff Hunt stand in the hangar of the former RockTenn paper manufacturing facility at 3301 Madison Ave. It will serve as the new location of MadTree Brewing Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.