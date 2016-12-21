University, student settle sex discrimination lawsuit
The University of Cincinnati has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a student who said she was told she had to sit and work with other female students and not with male students in a physics lab. U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott officially dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday.
