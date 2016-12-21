The Year in Visual Arts

The Year in Visual Arts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

And outside in the streets, there were notable new public murals, like ArtWorks' Rosemary Clooney tribute in Over-the-Rhine. FotoFocus and the art museum overlapped on one key exhibition, Kentucky Renaissance: The Lexington Camera Club and Its Community, 1954-1974 , my favorite museum show of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 22 min Jerry Schmidt 25
News Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?... 3 hr I used to be someone 37
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 9 hr Gray pubic hair 417
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr I despise most pe... 20,749
Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13) 12 hr Cody smith 14
Looking for a Madeline.... Melissa Trout (Jul '13) 16 hr Lookingforanswers 9
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Wed Fido at Skinners 161
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC