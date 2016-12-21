The Year in Visual Arts
And outside in the streets, there were notable new public murals, like ArtWorks' Rosemary Clooney tribute in Over-the-Rhine. FotoFocus and the art museum overlapped on one key exhibition, Kentucky Renaissance: The Lexington Camera Club and Its Community, 1954-1974 , my favorite museum show of the year.
