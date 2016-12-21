The Growth of - The Guineveres'

The Growth of - The Guineveres'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Sarah Domet's debut novel began with a short story she wrote as a graduate student at the University of Cincinnati. "It's so surreal," author Sarah Domet says when asked about the fact that her debut novel, The Guineveres , is now out in the world for all to experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Elect Trump Won 55 min POPS 19
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 8 hr Pres Mr Donald J ... 399
News Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?... 12 hr Proud American 33
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Dudley 20,741
News Ohio Ex-lawmaker Convicted Of 13 Charges Includ... (Jun '15) Thu thomas 8
Review: Presidential Moving Services Thu carla 22
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz Thu We The People Hav... 4
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,141

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC