The Carnegie showcases a massive survey of stripped-down style from Edie Harper and Tony Dotson
"What Ever Happened to Baby Moses?" is just one of many remarkable works on display in "E is for Edie" at The Carnegie, the first solo retrospective of Edie Harper's diverse artistic career. he Carnegie is currently presenting two solo exhibits, each to give a deserving Cincinnati artist time alone in the spotlight.
