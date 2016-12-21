T-Mobile customers tell horror storie...

T-Mobile customers tell horror stories of bills full of charges they never asked for

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Yahoo!

After a recent Change to Win report alleged unscrupulous selling practices at T-Mobile retail stores, numerous T-Mobile customers have contacted BGR to share stories about the exact kind of behavior detailed in CtW's report. At the heart of the matter is the practice of "bill cramming," or T-Mobile sales reps signing customers up for services and insurance they don't want and haven't agreed to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr jjohn 20,745
President Elect Trump Won 22 hr American Proud 20
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Sat Ronald 403
Bad police chief Sat buda 1
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) Sat POPS 72
News Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?... Fri Proud American 33
News Ohio Ex-lawmaker Convicted Of 13 Charges Includ... (Jun '15) Dec 22 thomas 8
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,678

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC