Stage Door: It's a Wrap

Stage Door: It's a Wrap

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

This weekend is your final chance to see the last few 2016 holiday shows at local theaters. The Playhouse offers A Christmas Carol through New Year's Eve; I always think Ebenezer Scrooge's sell-by date has expired once Christmas has come and gone, but if you've never seen this lovely production , it's definitely worth it - one last gasp of Christmas spirit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberals scum of the earth 54 min I used to be someone 4
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory 1 hr We The People 5
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz 1 hr We The People 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
Bad police chief 13 hr jimmy j 12
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Fri Carla 432
News Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?... Fri feelingfag 38
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,057 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,978

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC