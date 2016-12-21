Stage Door: It's a Wrap
This weekend is your final chance to see the last few 2016 holiday shows at local theaters. The Playhouse offers A Christmas Carol through New Year's Eve; I always think Ebenezer Scrooge's sell-by date has expired once Christmas has come and gone, but if you've never seen this lovely production , it's definitely worth it - one last gasp of Christmas spirit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals scum of the earth
|54 min
|I used to be someone
|4
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|1 hr
|We The People
|5
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|1 hr
|We The People
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Bad police chief
|13 hr
|jimmy j
|12
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Fri
|Carla
|432
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|Fri
|feelingfag
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC