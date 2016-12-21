Sound Advice: Vandaveer

In late September, if you happened to be strolling around the paying stages at this year's all-outdoors MidPoint Music Festival on the Cincinnati event's final day, you might have been lucky enough to catch Vandaveer's late afternoon set on the WNKU stage. You would have witnessed an exceptionally muscular and diverse Indie Folk quintet equally adept at raucous stage stomping and contemplative balladry, all of it threaded together by vocalist/guitarist Mark Charles Heidinger and vocalist Rose Guerin, who offer up the kind of heartrending harmonies typically associated with people who share a genetic connection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.