Police: Middletown murder suspects were members of a Cincinnati White Boysa gang
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - A Butler County grand jury will now hear the case against three Middletown men accused of murdering two people in separate shootings last month. Doug Best, Derrick Brown and Charles Ray Graham are each charged with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated arson and one count of kidnapping.
