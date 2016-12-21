Ohio Supreme Court finds delayed release of body cam video in police...
Hamilton County officials were within the law to withhold body camera footage for six business days after a University of Cincinnati police officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop, the state's highest court ruled Tuesday. But the much-anticipated decision did not address concerns about whether police body camera videos are public records and when they fall under the public records exemption for confidential law enforcement investigation records.
