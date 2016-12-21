Ohio Supreme Court finds delayed rele...

Ohio Supreme Court finds delayed release of body cam video in police...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Cleveland.com

Hamilton County officials were within the law to withhold body camera footage for six business days after a University of Cincinnati police officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop, the state's highest court ruled Tuesday. But the much-anticipated decision did not address concerns about whether police body camera videos are public records and when they fall under the public records exemption for confidential law enforcement investigation records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Elect Trump Won 1 hr POPS 19
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 8 hr Pres Mr Donald J ... 399
News Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?... 12 hr Proud American 33
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Dudley 20,741
News Ohio Ex-lawmaker Convicted Of 13 Charges Includ... (Jun '15) Thu thomas 8
Review: Presidential Moving Services Thu carla 22
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz Thu We The People Hav... 4
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC