Ohio officera s bagpipes stolen after playing at a vigil

A member of a Cincinnati-area honor guard says his bagpipes were stolen from his vehicle after playing at a vigil. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Mariemont police officer Steve Watt's bagpipes, honor-guard uniform and instrument case were stolen Monday night in Cincinnati's Mount Adams neighborhood.

