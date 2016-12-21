Ohio asks court to reconsider decisio...

Ohio asks court to reconsider decision in ex-lawmaker's case

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

In this Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014, file photo, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith Ann Lanzinger finishes speaking during the Lucas County Sheriff's Office awards ceremony at One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio. Lanzinger and the most senior Ohio Supreme Court justice, Paul Pfeifer of Bucyrus, must retire because rules prohibit justices over 70 from seeking another term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 2 min Carla 429
Bad police chief 44 min POPS 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Obama would have WON 20,753
Review: Presidential Moving Services 7 hr Carla 26
News Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?... 11 hr I used to be someone 37
Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13) 20 hr Cody smith 14
Looking for a Madeline.... Melissa Trout (Jul '13) Wed Lookingforanswers 9
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,909

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC