Officer testimony ruled as sufficient evidence

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press CINCINNATI - A divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the testimony of an experienced police officer was sufficient evidence without expert testimony to convict a driver of being under the influence of a painkiller and impaired while operating the vehicle.

