Officer testimony ruled as sufficient evidence
By DAN SEWELL Associated Press CINCINNATI - A divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the testimony of an experienced police officer was sufficient evidence without expert testimony to convict a driver of being under the influence of a painkiller and impaired while operating the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|Bad police chief
|2 hr
|We The People
|11
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|4 hr
|Carla
|432
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|12 hr
|feelingfag
|38
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Thu
|Carla
|26
|Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Cody smith
|14
|Looking for a Madeline.... Melissa Trout (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Lookingforanswers
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC