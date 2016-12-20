Offer of Trump access at fundraiser is pulled back, but family ties remain
From left, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump take part in the roll call vote putting their father, Donald Trump, over the top on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The initial invitation from Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump dangled a rare opportunity for donors willing to pony up $500,000 and more: a private reception with the new president the day after his inauguration and a hunting or fishing excursion with one of the brothers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Elect Trump Won
|1 hr
|POPS
|19
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|8 hr
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|399
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|12 hr
|Proud American
|33
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Ohio Ex-lawmaker Convicted Of 13 Charges Includ... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|thomas
|8
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Thu
|carla
|22
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|Thu
|We The People Hav...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC