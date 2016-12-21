Noon News: DuBose bodycam footage delay justified, court says; more housing comes to OTR; Kasich signs bill blocking city wage hikes Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed 17 bills yesterday, including one that strips municipalities of the right to set minimum wages for employers in their jurisdictions. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters during the July 29 announcement of a murder indictment against former UCPD officer Ray Tensing Good morning all.

