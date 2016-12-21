Morning News: City settled with forme...

Morning News: City settled with former chief Blackwell; banks to pay...

Morning News: City settled with former chief Blackwell; banks to pay redlining settlement; Kentucky's and Indiana's new Ohio River toll bridges The city of Cincinnati entered into a $255,000 settlement with former police chief Jeffrey Blackwell in August. Blackwell was fired in 2015 in a highly-contentious move by city administration.

