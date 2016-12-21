Mom who was arrested for drunk driving handed her son, five, a...
Mom who was arrested for drunk driving handed her five-year-old son a sippy cup filled with wine when she was pulled over An Ohio woman who was arrested for drunk driving handed her five-year-old son a sippy cup filled with wine when police pulled her over. Elizabeth Louise Floyd, 27, was stopped in Loveland, Ohio, on Friday after police received reports that she was driving erratically.
