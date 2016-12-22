Mellow Mushroom in Hyde Park Plaza closed
The Mellow Mushroom quietly closed its location in the Hyde Park Plaza on Dec. 1 a little over two years after opening, according to a manager with the West Chester location. Mellow Mushroom in Hyde Park Plaza closed The Mellow Mushroom quietly closed its location in the Hyde Park Plaza on Dec. 1 a little over two years after opening, according to a manager with the West Chester location.
