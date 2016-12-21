Kung Fu movies and unpretentious Asia...

Kung Fu movies and unpretentious Asian food never get boring at Covington's AmerAsia.

Wednesday Dec 21

's staff of underpaid but relatively well-fed dining writers spend their year eating, drinking and reporting back on Cincinnati's latest restaurants, food trends and culinary wizardry to either mildly entertain you or help you decide where to eat dinner. And as this year comes to a close, we asked our dedicated reviewers to list their favorite gastronomic indulgences of 2016, from clever cocktails and can't-quit classics to $5 finds - all of which make eating in the Queen City an experience worth writing home about.

