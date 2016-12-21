Jack Casino ordered to pay $50K fine or liquor permit will be revoked
As a result of an Ohio Investigative Unit trace-back investigation, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has ruled that Jack Casino must pay a $50,000 fine, or their liquor permit will be revoked. The casino has 21 days to pay the forfeiture fine or the permit will be revoked at noon on Jan. 19, 2017.
