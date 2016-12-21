Industry 4.0 Shop Floor Management Software

Freedom eLOG production management software from 5ME gets an update to maximize the power of Industry 4.0 for more productive, profitable operations. Freedom 4.0 updates Freedom eLOG software with a focus on manufacturing efficiency that integrates seamlessly to provide full transparency into manufacturing processes that include asset utilization, performance, quality and OEE, as well as machine health and process health, by recognizing patterns and trends that allow finely tuned management of equipment operations, leading to increased productivity and profitability.

