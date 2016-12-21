Industry 4.0 Shop Floor Management Software
Freedom eLOG production management software from 5ME gets an update to maximize the power of Industry 4.0 for more productive, profitable operations. Freedom 4.0 updates Freedom eLOG software with a focus on manufacturing efficiency that integrates seamlessly to provide full transparency into manufacturing processes that include asset utilization, performance, quality and OEE, as well as machine health and process health, by recognizing patterns and trends that allow finely tuned management of equipment operations, leading to increased productivity and profitability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|14 hr
|Ronald
|403
|Bad police chief
|15 hr
|buda
|1
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|POPS
|72
|President Elect Trump Won
|Sat
|POPS
|19
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|Fri
|Proud American
|33
|Ohio Ex-lawmaker Convicted Of 13 Charges Includ... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|thomas
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC