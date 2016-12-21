Fired Cincinnati police chief got confidential settlement
A city attorney has confirmed Cincinnati paid a police chief dismissed in 2015 just over $250,000 as part of a confidential settlement reached earlier this year. Cincinnati media outlets are reporting City Solicitor Paula Boggs issued a statement Wednesday that says the settlement with Jeffrey Blackwell was reached after he claimed he was unfairly fired.
