Fired Cincinnati police chief got con...

Fired Cincinnati police chief got confidential settlement

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A city attorney has confirmed Cincinnati paid a police chief dismissed in 2015 just over $250,000 as part of a confidential settlement reached earlier this year. Cincinnati media outlets are reporting City Solicitor Paula Boggs issued a statement Wednesday that says the settlement with Jeffrey Blackwell was reached after he claimed he was unfairly fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 25 min hillbilly jim 20,749
Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13) 1 hr Cody smith 14
News Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?... 3 hr I used to be someone 36
Looking for a Madeline.... Melissa Trout (Jul '13) 6 hr Lookingforanswers 9
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 6 hr thomas j 416
Review: Presidential Moving Services 11 hr Lloyd Rigsby 23
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 15 hr Fido at Skinners 161
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,414,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC