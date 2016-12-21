Estevez dramedy about library standoff to film in Cincinnati
The ensemble dramedy called "the public" begins filming in Cincinnati in January. It co-stars Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Taylor Schilling and Che "Rhymefest" Smith.
