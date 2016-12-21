Education levels for each Ohio city: ...

Education levels for each Ohio city: census estimates of high school, college rates

Thirty-three Ohio cities have populations so highly educated that at least half the adults have four-year college degrees, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statewide, the share of adults 25 and older with at least a bachelor's degree range from 89.4 percent Indian Hill, a Cincinnati suburb, to 6 percent in Uhrichsville, just southeast of New Philadelphia.

