Duke Energy plans $152M upgrade of Ohio River power station
Duke Energy plans to spend $152 million to modernize the nearly 50-year-old Markland Hydro Station on an Ohio River dam, about 25 miles southwest of Cincinnati. The station can generate up to 65 megawatts of electricity, depending on river conditions.
