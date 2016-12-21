Duke Energy plans $152M upgrade of Oh...

Duke Energy plans $152M upgrade of Ohio River power station

Thursday Dec 22

Duke Energy plans to spend $152 million to modernize the nearly 50-year-old Markland Hydro Station on an Ohio River dam, about 25 miles southwest of Cincinnati. The station can generate up to 65 megawatts of electricity, depending on river conditions.

