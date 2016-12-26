Despite Marshall Trouble, UC Rises in AP Poll
Cincinnati did not exactly look like a ranked powerhouse against Marshall last Thursday. The Bearcats needed overtime and heroic performances from Gary Clark, Jacob Evans and Troy Caupain to fend off the Thundering Herd, who may be a bit better than their 7-5 record indicates at least offensively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Down The Drive.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad police chief
|39 min
|Booyakasha
|2
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|1 hr
|Booyakasha
|5
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|9 hr
|Jack
|408
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|President Elect Trump Won
|Sun
|American Proud
|20
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Sat
|POPS
|72
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|Dec 23
|Proud American
|33
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC