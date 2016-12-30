CSO's Brahms Fest Continues Next Weekend with Limited Edition Beer

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will kick off 2017 with the continuation of its two-year Brahms Fest . The CSO and Music Director Louis Langre will perform the composer's Fourth Symphony Thursday and Saturday, Jan. 5 & 7 at the Taft Theatre, in a program that also features the May Festival Chorus, world-renowned vocal soloists and works by Bach and Webern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.