John Morris Russell doesn't want to give away the ending of "The Snowman," the animated story he's introducing to Cincinnati Pops audiences Friday. Cincy Pops to bring unspoken sweetness of 'The Snowman' to life John Morris Russell doesn't want to give away the ending of "The Snowman," the animated story he's introducing to Cincinnati Pops audiences Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.