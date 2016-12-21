Cincinnati Police investigate string ...

Cincinnati Police investigate string of shootings within 90 minutes

It was an unusual night in Cincinnati with a string of shootings that took place in a matter of 90 minutes Wednesday. Four people were shot at three different locations between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to Cincinnati Police.

