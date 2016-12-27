Cincinnati among top places to spend New Year's Eve
No need to head to Times Square to enjoy New Year's Eve this year. WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked Cincinnati one of the top 10 places to spend New Year's Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|44 min
|Jan
|411
|Bad police chief
|3 hr
|We the people
|3
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|3 hr
|We the people
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|President Elect Trump Won
|Dec 25
|American Proud
|20
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Dec 24
|POPS
|72
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|Dec 23
|Proud American
|33
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC