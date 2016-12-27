Cincinnati among top places to spend ...

Cincinnati among top places to spend New Year's Eve

No need to head to Times Square to enjoy New Year's Eve this year. WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked Cincinnati one of the top 10 places to spend New Year's Eve.

