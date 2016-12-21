Charter School Supporters Rally as St...

Charter School Supporters Rally as State Investigation Widens

Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

Parents and teachers told the Ohio State Board of Education that the recent string of accusations against the Horizon Science Academies is becoming a distraction to student education. Shahrazad Ali, whose grandson is a freshman at the Horizon Science Academy in Cincinnati, went as far as saying that opponents of charter schools are conducting a "witch hunt."

