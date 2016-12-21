Charter School Supporters Rally as State Investigation Widens
Parents and teachers told the Ohio State Board of Education that the recent string of accusations against the Horizon Science Academies is becoming a distraction to student education. Shahrazad Ali, whose grandson is a freshman at the Horizon Science Academy in Cincinnati, went as far as saying that opponents of charter schools are conducting a "witch hunt."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|24 min
|Carla
|432
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|25 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,756
|Bad police chief
|1 hr
|thomas j
|10
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|7 hr
|feelingfag
|38
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Thu
|Carla
|26
|Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Cody smith
|14
|Looking for a Madeline.... Melissa Trout (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Lookingforanswers
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC