Attorneys prepare for retrial in Ohio police shooting case
Prosecutors and attorneys have some studying ahead as they prepare for a redo of the trial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer accused of murder in a racially charged shooting case. With more than six months after the first trial to prepare for their courtroom rematch, there are potential advantages for both sides.
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|4 hr
|Mintz3376
|404
|President Elect Trump Won
|6 hr
|American Proud
|20
|Bad police chief
|Sat
|buda
|1
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Sat
|POPS
|72
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|Fri
|Proud American
|33
|Ohio Ex-lawmaker Convicted Of 13 Charges Includ... (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|thomas
|8
