A religion reporter recalls Christmas controversies

In a ghastly repeat of campaign coverage, too many national news media are obsessing over momentarily sensational trivia among Donald Trump appointees. Meanwhile, antisemites, segregationists, white supremacists, misogynists and anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ activists are joyfully linking under the media-sanitized "alt-right" banner as triumphant GOP niche voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.