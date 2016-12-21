A Jewel in the Crown
Constructed on Elm Street for use by the Grand Army of the Republic - a fraternal group for Union veterans of the Civil War - it was designed in richly luxuriant Beaux Arts style by the Cincinnati architectural firm Samuel Hannaford and Sons. One of those luxuriant touches can be seen in the second-floor theater, above the stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|13 hr
|Ronald
|403
|Bad police chief
|15 hr
|buda
|1
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|POPS
|72
|President Elect Trump Won
|Sat
|POPS
|19
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|Fri
|Proud American
|33
|Ohio Ex-lawmaker Convicted Of 13 Charges Includ... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|thomas
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC