2 Ohio teenage boys hit, injured while trying to cross road at night

9 hrs ago

Two teenagers have been hospitalized after being hit while trying to cross a road at night in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Forest Park. The Hamilton County sheriff's office says a 13-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday night after being dragged by one of two vehicles that struck him.

