2 Ohio banks agree to pay $9M to settle biased lending claim
Two affiliated Cincinnati banks have agreed to spend $9 million to settle a federal claim of biased mortgage lending in predominantly black neighborhoods. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday the settlement with Union Savings Bank and Guardian Savings Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|3 hr
|Gray pubic hair
|417
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,750
|Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|Cody smith
|14
|Was a drug cartel behind the Pike Co. massacre?...
|8 hr
|I used to be someone
|36
|Looking for a Madeline.... Melissa Trout (Jul '13)
|10 hr
|Lookingforanswers
|9
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|16 hr
|Lloyd Rigsby
|23
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|20 hr
|Fido at Skinners
|161
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC