2 Ohio banks agree to pay $9M to settle biased lending claim

Two affiliated Cincinnati banks have agreed to spend $9 million to settle a federal claim of biased mortgage lending in predominantly black neighborhoods. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday the settlement with Union Savings Bank and Guardian Savings Bank.

