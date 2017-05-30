WI City Looks to Restore Full-time Chief's Position

June 02--CHIPPEWA FALLS -- In 2006, as part of a cost-cutting move, the Chippewa Falls City Council combined the fire chief position with a battalion chief who is a shift commander. The city's finance committee reviewed a plan Thursday to increase EMS fees on Aug. 1. The additional revenue is estimated at $113,000, which would offset most of the cost of adding another battalion chief position, which is estimated to cost $125,300, including wages and benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.