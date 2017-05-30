WI City Looks to Restore Full-time Chief's Position
June 02--CHIPPEWA FALLS -- In 2006, as part of a cost-cutting move, the Chippewa Falls City Council combined the fire chief position with a battalion chief who is a shift commander. The city's finance committee reviewed a plan Thursday to increase EMS fees on Aug. 1. The additional revenue is estimated at $113,000, which would offset most of the cost of adding another battalion chief position, which is estimated to cost $125,300, including wages and benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Chippewa Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State employees lazy to the bone (Jan '15)
|May 26
|Hopper
|37
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09)
|Jun '16
|Let it Sink
|29
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Phil Late ist
|12
|Who was the police officer who let Casey Kressi... (Apr '15)
|Jul '15
|Zoloft
|2
|New Auburn News (Jul '07)
|Jun '15
|Jill
|4
|Debate: Marijuana - Chippewa Falls, WI (Sep '10)
|May '15
|Hunter
|36
Find what you want!
Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC