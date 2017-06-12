Ordinary products may be used to conceal drugs
Wisconsin residents are learning that baseball caps, energy drink cans and water bottles are among the ordinary items that can be purchased on the internet to conceal illegal drugs. The Chippewa Herald reports that "Hiding in Plain Sight" was one of the presentations at a recent Healthy Youth Chippewa County event hosted by the Chippewa Falls School District.
