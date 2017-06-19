Norovirus outbreak linked to contamin...

Norovirus outbreak linked to contaminated food Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

State health officials say contaminated food is what caused at least 60 people to get sick with the novovirus at a recent Kids' Day festival in Chippewa Falls. Now, officials are trying to find out which food caused the gastroenteritis outbreak - which occurred at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds last month.

